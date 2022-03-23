PMC opposition leaders raise garbage disposal woes in assembly

PUNE As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to find a solution for waste management in the city, the state government officials have promised to visit garbage depots at Phursungi and Hadapsar and conduct an enquiry.

Opposition leaders in PMC, MLA Chetan Tupe, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Sunil Tingre, NCP; Sanjay Jagtap, Congress MLA, attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly session on Wednesday over poor management of waste and lack of basic amenities in 34 merged villages.

Minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode and minister of state for urban development Prajakta Tanpure promised an inquiry into Pune’s garbage issue.

Bansode said, “Total 2,200 to 2,300 metric tonne garbage is generated in the city daily. But PMC has failed to process 300 metric tonnes of wet garbage. Already the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has fined Rs80 lakh for same to the PMC (in two-three years).”

Tupe said, “The details provided by PMC is misleading. The information is on paper but ground the situation is different. Though PMC is claiming that garbage generation is 2,200 metric tonnes, during the festival season it increases. Total wet garbage plants are 16, but most of them are not functional.”

Tupe said, “All four garbage processing plants are working with less capacity. More than 600 metric tonnes of garbage is dumped daily. Even there is huge corruption in garbage transport. Though the Katraj Phursungi road is straight, to increase the travelling distance, different routes were approved.”

Jagtap demanded to sort out the various problems in merged villages in PMC. “These villages are not getting water and drainage facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar, said, “Like Pune, Mumbai too is facing various problems. More than 4,000 metric tonne garbage got dumped in Mumbai without processing and there is a need to conduct an inquiry.”