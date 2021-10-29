PMC order: Masks compulsory in all offices; firms to ensure staff fully vaxed

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made wearing the face mask mandatory for staff and visitors in all government and private offices, along with industries. The PMC issued an order on Thursday stating this, while also instructing those in charge of offices to get staff fully vaccinated on priority and take the responsibility of acquiring vaccination certificates.

As per the order, the civic body has asked offices to appoint an officer to ensure compliance to these guidelines. The PMC has also given authority to senior civic officials to fine those in violation of these rules.

“These rules will be applicable in the limits of PMC from October 28,” PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said in the order.

Although the Covid positivity rate in PMC limits has dropped drastically in the past few weeks, heavy crowds on streets and reopening of offices and other establishments at full capacity poses a danger of a surge in cases in view of a lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour, experts have said.

Experts have warned about flouting Covid-preventive behaviour and emphasised maximum vaccination coverage.

“Currently there are serious lapses in Covid preventive norms. As cases have gone down, there is less fear of the virus. Many countries in the world are experiencing a surge in Covid cases because of the new variants and that’s why compliance to Covid prevention norms are necessary. There is huge crowding on roads and markets now and absolute lack of Covid- appropriate behaviour. We may see a surge in Covid cases post Diwali,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, family physician and former Maharashtra head of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He also mentioned that people should be encouraged to get the second vaccine dose.

“We had seen this at the time of swine flu as well. People don’t care about getting the jab once the infection rate goes down. We should remember that, in terms of Covid preventive vaccines, only first dose is not of much use and both doses are essential in building immunity. So, second dose should be taken on time without delay,” said Dr Bhondwe.

In rural parts of the district, the Pune Zilla Parishad has also decided to step up its vaccination drive. Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pune ZP said that the administration has been planning door-to-door surveys to identify unvaccinated people in the rural parts.