PMC orders action over illegal tree felling at PL Deshpande Garden

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has directed the civic administration to take strict action against those responsible for the alleged illegal felling of a tree and removal of its wood from PL Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road. It has ordered a citywide review of security arrangements at all municipal gardens.

Gurugram, India-April 16, 2025: The illegal felling of multiple trees in DLF Phase 1 Block-E green belt area near Arjun Marg, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 16 April 2025. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale issued the directions during a meeting on Thursday.

Parvati police on Tuesday filing a case against a PMC tree inspector and three others for allegedly cutting down an old tree inside the garden without permission and transporting the timber triggered the civic action.

The case was registered after environmental activists intercepted vehicles carrying tree branches and logs near Swargate and questioned workers about the lack of official documents authorising the tree felling.

According to the complaint, activist Tanmay Babar and his associates spotted a truck inside the garden while returning from Khadakwasla on Monday night. Later, they found another vehicle carrying tree branches and trunk sections near Swargate and stopped it to seek permission documents.

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{{^usCountry}} The workers allegedly claimed that the tree had been removed from a housing society. However, the activists found that no such tree had been cut there. On returning to PL Deshpande Garden, they allegedly found that an old tree had been felled and another vehicle loaded with timber was parked inside the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workers allegedly claimed that the tree had been removed from a housing society. However, the activists found that no such tree had been cut there. On returning to PL Deshpande Garden, they allegedly found that an old tree had been felled and another vehicle loaded with timber was parked inside the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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During Thursday’s meeting, civic officials informed the committee that permission had only been given to collect and dispose of a fallen tree as per procedure. However, a contractor allegedly cut the tree without authorisation and attempted to transport the wood. The security guard deployed at the garden has been replaced.

PMC officials said an internal inquiry is underway along with the police investigation.