PMC organises health awareness drive as part of the Mera Yuva Bharat campaign

The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised a series of week-long awareness programmes and activities for the city youths as part of the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat campaign’. The campaign was launched on National Youth Day on Friday, January 12, and will go on till January 19, 2024. The civic body targets to reach out to over 11 lakh youths during the campaign, said the officials. The programe aims to empower youth aged 15-29 by providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities for personal and community development. (HT PHOTO)

The Mera Yuva Bharat Program, known as MY Bharat, is an independent initiative launched by the Government of India. It aims to empower youth aged 15-29 by providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities for personal and community development.

Hundreds of youngsters on day one attended the first awareness programme for de-addiction conducted at the Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) by PMC.

For the youngsters several awareness programmes and activities for de-addiction, tuberculosis, Covid-19, HIV AIDS, and few field activities will be conducted at other PMC hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Sutar Hospital and Dalvi Hospital, the officials said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, addiction is associated with numerous medical, psychiatric, psychological, spiritual, economic, social, family, and legal problems, creating a significant burden for affected individuals, their families, and society.

“These activities will help reduce such impacts on society by motivating and counselling the citizens and youngsters. We have also organised plays for awareness and prevention about Tuberculosis, HIV and mental health awareness programmes for suicide prevention,” he said.

The PMC has also appointed 15 Aarogya Mitra at KNH to help and assist senior citizens, pregnant mothers and other patients to get case papers, avail of treatment healthcare facilities at the outpatient department (OPD), and emergency department and other services. Medical students have been appointed for ABHA card registration of all patients and citizens visiting the PMC hospitals. Awareness and training of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency life-saving procedure will be conducted at various hospitals during the campaign, the officials said.

Dr Pawar said during the Covid-19 pandemic lots of myths and rumours were spread on social media. Following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, we are conducting awareness programmes to provide scientific information about the new JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19.

“It is important to disseminate the right information to remove misconceptions and myths about virus infection. Students from PMC-run medical colleges are conducting plays and activities for the same at various hospitals.”