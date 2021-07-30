PMC plans elevated roads on Mutha riversides

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to check feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIV) of proposed Mutha riverside elevated roads from Vitthalwadi (Sinhgad road) to Nanded City and Shivane to Karvenagar to address traffic issues.

The civic body had to stop its proposed riverside road from Vithalwadi to Pune-Mumbai National Highway (NH-4) bypass in 2013 after orders from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as it violated environmental rules.

PMC plans to develop road on both sides of Mutha river. The proposed Vithalwadi-Nanded City elevated road is 4-kilometre long and 24 metres in width running parallel to Sinhagd road and the elevated road on other bank of Mutha riverside will starts from Karvenagar to Shivane villages. It is around one kilometre and 24-metre wide.

After the Supreme Court had given an order to stop the proposed Vithalwadi- Pune Mumbai National Highway (NH-4) bypass stretch, PMC is exploring an elevated stretch between Vithalwadi and NH-4 stretch. It plans to extend elevated road from NH-4 to Nanded City and Karveganar to Shivane as the latter is now within PMC limits after merger of villages.

Mahadu Thopate, deputy engineer, PMC project department, said, “The road department has proposed two elevated roads from both sides of Mutha river. In Sinhgad road area, we have extended the elevated road from Vithalwadi to Nanded as earlier it was up to NH-4 highway. The decision has been taken as PMC limits have extended up to Khadakwasla.”

“In Karvenagar side, we will develop one kilometre stretch to Shivane villages. It is part of Kharadi-Shivane project. Both roads can be laid as it falls in blueline areas. We have decided to conduct pre-feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIA) study, floated tender and has given six months to the agency to study and submit report to PMC.”