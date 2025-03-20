PMC plans new bridge on river connecting Shivane & Nanded city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning one more bridge on the Mutha river to connect Shivane to the Nanded city area. As per the PMC records, there are a total 22 bridges across the river in the city and the proposed bridge will be an addition to this number. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PMC executive engineer and project department head Saneep Patil has floated a tender for the appointment of a consultant to construct the new bridge on the river. “The consultant’s role will be to carry out supervision on ground as well as pre- and post- tender activity,” Patil said.

Parts of Pune city have been separated by the Mula-Mutha river and to some extent by the Pawana river and the municipal corporation has to construct bridges to connect these parts. As per the PMC records, there are a total 22 bridges across the river in the city and the proposed bridge will be an addition to this number.

Apart from the proposed bridge connecting Shivane to Nanded city, work on the bridge between Karve Nagar and Sun City is also in progress. These bridges will connect Shivane to Sinhagad Road as well as Karve Nagar to Sinhagad Road. The bridge between Sun City and Karve Nagar will give Punekars living in the Santosh Hall area of Sinhagad Road direct access to Kothrud.

A PMC officer on condition of anonymity said, “Right now, we are appointing the consultant. Once the consultant is finalised, tenders will be floated for the same. Later, the PMC will be able to start work on the ground.”