PMC plans repairs of school buildings in merged villages

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has written to divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to handover school buildings located in merged villages to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The civic body also plans to recruit staff for these 64 schools that has around 14,000 students. (HT PHOTO)

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Thirty-four villages have been merged in PMC limits since 2017, before Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages became a separate municipal council. There are 64 schools located at the 32 villages merged with PMC.”

According to the civic officials, many school buildings in the merged villages are old and needs immediate repairs. However, the ownership of these schools is with the Pune zilla parishad.

The Pune civic chief has written to the divisional commissioner to handover the schools in merged villages on priority so that the civic administration can carry out development works in these buildings.

Officials said that the divisional commissioner will hold a meeting soon and handover the school buildings to PMC. The civic body also plans to recruit staff for these 64 schools that has around 14,000 students.

