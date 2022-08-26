PMC plans to file review petition in SC for Parvati plot
PMC had acquired the land on hilltop hill slope at Parvati. As per the Hilltop and Hill Slope policy, PMC and the state government were firm to give 4 per cent compensation for land acquisition and the owner sought 100 per cent financial relief
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to file a review petition in Supreme Court after the latter asked the civic body to handover a 16-acre plot located at Parvati to its owner.
PMC had acquired the land on hilltop hill slope at Parvati. As per the Hilltop and Hill Slope policy, PMC and the state government were firm to give 4 per cent compensation for land acquisition and the owner sought 100 per cent financial relief.
The case was heard by various legal forums for 18 years before the Supreme Court on August 25 gave its judgement in favour of the land owner.
Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “We tried to acquire the land. As the apex court has directed to return the land, PMC plans to file a review petition.”
Earlier, PMC commissioner had approved TDR (transfer of development rights) for the land owner but as there were complaints that PMC issued more TDR for land acquisition, the case was forwarded to the then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Deshmukh instructed PMC to give land compensation as per Hilltop and Hill Slope policy. Later, the case was moved to various courts. PMC won the case at every stage, but the apex court directed to handover the plot to its owner within four weeks and allowed residential construction.
A civic official on condition of anonymity said that allowing residential construction on hilltop hill slope will only invite others to follow suit and it will be difficult to provide water and road networks. PMC had also marked bio diversity park reservation in many areas.
“Now other land owners will move the court seeking full compensation,” he said.
A senior political leader said, “PMC administration tried its best to save the plot. Now the state government must intervene to help PMC in this case.”
