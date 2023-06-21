PMC to build water network for Lohegaon, Wagholi

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to set up a water network for the Lohegaon and Wagholi areas and has put forward a proposal of Rs230 crores for the same. The development comes in the wake of complaints of water scarcity in these merged areas, so much so that the residents have approached the High Court for a solution to their problem.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had recently instructed the civic administration to work towards resolving the water shortage faced by the merged villages. (HT PHOTo)

Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre said, “I staged agitations for various issues in my assembly constituency in front of the PMC headquarters. At the time, the municipal commissioner promised to solve all these issues. The municipal administration has come up with the Rs230 crores proposal in response to my demand. I am happy that the administration is keeping its promise and trying to solve the issues raised by me.”

“As the proposal has been put before the estimates’ committee, the tender for the same will be floated very soon. The standing committee will approve the proposal after necessary scrutiny and work will start very soon,” Tingre said.

A civic official on condition of anonymity confirmed that the administration has put before the estimates’ committee the proposal for resolution of the water crisis at Lohegaon and Wagholi. Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had recently instructed the civic administration to work towards resolving the water shortage faced by the merged villages.

