PMC launches tree plantation drive near RFD project

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to cut trees for the riverfront development project was met with stern opposition from green activists. However, in an attempt to make amends, the civic body organised a tree-planting drive near the riverbed on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday.

As part of the campaign, saplings of indigenous species like Mango, Jamun, Arjun, and others were planted in the vicinity of the Riverfront development project at Bund Garden.

PMC additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane, additional engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh, garden department head Ashok Ghorpade and various officers were present on the occasion.

PMC officer Deshmukh said, “The civic body has completed the 300-meter riverfront work in the Bund Garden area. On a pilot basis, the civic body started the tree plantation work between Sadalbaba Durga to Ganesh Ghat near Bund Garden. We intend to plant 69,000 trees as part of the riverfront development project.”

On the development, Ghorpade said, “In the stretch between Sangamwadi and Bund garden, we plan to remove a total of 2,787 foreign trees and shrubs and plant native species at the same place.”

Reacting to PMC’s tree plantation drive, civic activist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “PMC did the tree plantation for the riverfront site on Monday. But this action is akin to developing infrastructure in the riverbed while neglecting the existing green cover. It is pointless to take down old trees and plant new ones.”

Recently, several citizen groups and environmental experts marched to the streets to protest tree cutting for the RFD project, staging a Chipko Andolan.