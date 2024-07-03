Pune Metro: PMC preparing LAP for areas within 500 metres of four stations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing a local area plan (LAP) for areas within 500 metres of four metro stations namely Vanaz, Swargate, Pune railway station, and Ramnagar-Baner. The plan aims to encourage commercial and residential activities around these metro stations. The PMC will offer incentives like additional FSI and allow changing properties from residential to commercial use. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), the PMC proposes provision of higher floor space index (FSI) around metro stations with an aim to achieve transit-oriented development. Under the LAP, the PMC will combine city-level mobility and infrastructure development with neighbourhood-level accessibility and improvement. This will be carried out through natural urban renewal or planned redevelopment.

The PMC will offer incentives like additional FSI and allow changing properties from residential to commercial use. Parking will be limited to discourage private vehicles and promote metro feeder services and other public transport. The PMC will encourage the development of slum areas to create more commercial space, attract business, and boost revenue. The PMC has set a 10-month deadline to prepare the LAP for four stations.

Shreedhar Yeolekar, superintendent-engineer, PMC building permission and development department, said, “The PMC has allotted work to consultants in two packages. They have already started work. The objectives of each LAP are synchronised with the PMC city-level vision and Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).”

“For the planned development of metro stations, we are preparing a LAP for four metro stations on a pilot basis. This plan will aim to provide sustainable living conditions for people in the metro station areas,” Yeolekar said.

“The PMC will promote commercial activities in the LAP areas to encourage people to use the metro for work and leisure. The PMC will provide feeder services to discourage private vehicle use and promote public transport. Incentives will be given to developers and property owners for redevelopment. Developers will be allowed to build high-rise buildings around metro stations. However, the tenements will be up to 500 square feet, allowing only two-wheeler parking to discourage four-wheeler usage. The PMC will also permit the development of slum areas to free up more land for other use,” Yeolekar added.

The LAP will be discussed with key stakeholders and suggestions received during the discussions will be included. The draft LAP along with the drawings will then be submitted to the PMC for publication.