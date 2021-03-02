PMC proposes 50 lakh for study on climate change’s infrastructure impact

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct a study on climate change and its impact on the city’s infrastructure.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne earmarked ₹50 lakh for it.

Rasne presented an ₹8,370 crore budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday. While presenting the budget, he proposed the study on climate change for the environment department and allocated Rs50 lakh for it.

Rasne said, “Climate change is having a lot of effects on land and lifestyle. I propose Rs50 lakh to study climate change and its impact.”

Mangesh Dighe, PMC environment department head said, “PMC standing committee chairman has proposed ₹50 lakh for conducting a study of climate change and its impact on Pune city’s infrastructure. As suggested by the chairman, we would do the study and take necessary steps as the city would be ready for changes in the climate.”

Another officer from PMC said on anonymity, “For the last few years, the city is getting heavy rainfall. It’s affecting the city’s infrastructure. For example, due to heavy rainfall in a short period, the city’s drainage system is not able to accommodate the rainy water and it got flooded on roads. If there would be a proper study, it will help suggest infrastructure in future which would be prepared to face various crises.”

Another officer from the environment department said on anonymity that the department did not propose any such study and it is a decision of the standing committee chairman himself.

According to the officer, the elected members made provisions for such a study, but it is good if there is a proper study on climate change and its impact on the city.