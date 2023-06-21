PMC gives nod for town planning schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, seeks approval from state

Although the state government has announced Uruli Devachi and Phursungi as separate municipal councils, the civic body has now proposed three town planning schemes here.

While approving the new municipal council, the state government ensured that the garbage depot land will remain with PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The general body of PMC has given the final nod for the town planning schemes in these areas and submitted the report to the state government for approval. Two town planning schemes are proposed in Phursungi and one in Uruli Devachi spread over 650 hectares of land.

Though the state announced the new municipal council for these areas, final notification for it has not been issued, said officials.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “PMC had prepared the town planning schemes for proposed ring roads. We published the draft TP scheme in 2019 and also called for suggestions and objections.”

“We received 191 objections and accordingly made necessary changes. Now, the TP scheme proposal has been sent to the urban development department for final approval,” he said.

