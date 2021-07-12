PMC raises demand for five TMC water from Mulshi dam for city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department has tabled a proposal in the City Improvement Committee (CIC) to get five Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) water from the nearby Mulshi dam.

Manisha Shekatkar, executive engineer of PMC water supply department said, “We have tabled a proposal in the CIC to raise a demand for five TMC water from Mulshi dam. We mentioned in the proposal that a total of 23 villages have been merged into the corporation. Khadakwasla dam has been overstressed, due to the merger of villages, the PMC water demand has increased and we need a separate water source to quench the thrust of the increasing population. We have raised the demand to the state government through this proposal.”

She further said, “At present, we tabled a proposal in CIC. It will be sent to the state government for approval. After the state government approval, we will take the decision to carry out further processes.”

Khadakwasla irrigation division of the water resource department wants to reduce the water quota of 2.5 TMC from Khadakwasla dam as the city is getting that much water from Bhama-Askhed dam.

During the inauguration of Bhama-Askhed water supply project in PMC, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed a committee to submit a report to fetch water from Mulshi dam which is around 40 kilometres away from Pune city.

After that, the state water resource department appointed a committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. The committee was supposed to submit a report in April 2021; however, the committee received an extension. The state government appointed two senior officials of the water resource department retired and posts are vacant.

Avinash Surve, committee chairman said, “We have-not submitted a report to the state government. We need two reports, one from Maharashtra state Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and another from Tata Power Company. For this project, the state government will have to approach the water tribunal and convince them about the requirement of drinking water in Pune city.”

The Mulshi dam water is controlled by a private company, Tata which utilizes the water for hydroelectricity generation. The hydropower project located in Mulshi was established in 1927.