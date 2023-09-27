PMC ready for clean Ganesh immersion procession

PUNE

PMC sprayed insecticide on the ghats, as well as riverbank immersion locations and areas around rivers and lakes. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 15 ward offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have meticulously planned initiatives to ensure smooth and clean festivities on Ganesh visarjan day across the city. The civic offices have planned public cleanliness campaigns in their respective areas, apart from arrangements for medical support along the procession routes.

Additionally, officials have made provisions for containers, Nirmalya Kalash disposal, insecticide spraying, and efficient management of fire brigade personnel at immersion ghats.

PMC sprayed insecticide on the ghats, as well as riverbank immersion locations and areas around rivers and lakes.

PMC mentioned in a press statement that for safety and security, lifeguards have been appointed, robust security systems have been implemented, electrical generators are on standby for quick repairs, and acoustic systems are in place to enhance the celebration’s ambience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, a well-organised network of water pipes and sewers ensures efficient infrastructure maintenance. Sound and lighting arrangements have also been carefully coordinated to enhance the overall experience.

PMC and citizens’ organisations have urged citizens to opt for environment-friendly measures to avoid polluting the rivers.

Yogesh Hendre, Public Relations Officer (PRO), PMC, said,” Ropes have been strung along the ghats and in the riverbed to prevent people from entering the water. A light mast has been put up at ghats to improve visibility. People have been urged not to venture deep into the river in their enthusiasm to immerse idols. The fire brigade will also help people immerse their idols. A public address system will be used to give safety instructions,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to health department officials, the department has four mobile clinics that will be available throughout the Ganesh visarjan route.

All the clinics and hospitals under the Pune Municipal Corporation will provide free medication during the entire Ganeshotsav.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON