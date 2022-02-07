PMC receive poor response for gunthewari regularisation

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started the gunthewari regularisation process of the unauthorised constructions and vacant plots from January 10, however, the civic body has received a poor response so far.

According to PMC officials only four to five applications have been received under this process. As per the estimate of PMC almost one lakh properties in Pune civic area can be benefitted from this new policy. However, the newly merged 23 villages cannot submit the proposals to PMC to regularise the properties. The respective process will be carried out by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). According to PMC notification, those who are willing to apply can submit the proposals by 31 March.

“We have received 4-5 applications so far. There could be multiple reasons behind it. Maybe people are still preparing the applications,” said Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintending engineer PMC.

However, the newly merged villages are not part of this process. “PMRDA is the concerned authority for the newly merged 23 villages. Locals who are willing to avail the benefits of this scheme will have to apply to PMRDA,” said Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer.

“Very few applications have been received by PMC. I have written to PMRDA to start the regularisation process for the 23 villages soon. People are facing problems in filing these applications. Some feel that the tax levied is more. Their problems need to be addressed,” said Sandip Kherdekar, chairman Creative Foundation Pune.

“A meeting was scheduled on this issue with PMC officials on Monday. But because of a public holiday declared due to the demise of Lata Mageshkar, the meeting could not be held. This issue will be discussed with the concerned authorities,” said Chandrakant Patil, assembly representative from Kothrud.

The state government passed the Maharashtra Gunthewari Development Act and gave a nod to regularise the unauthorised constructions effected under Gunthewari system and vacant plots which have been acquired prior to 31 December, 2020. The city has at least one lakh gunthewari homes which are mainly in the outskirts. Residents need to submit the proposals in the designated time period. Later municipal administration will start the scrutiny of the proposals and approve them.

