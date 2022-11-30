PMC reports a decline in HIV cases

With more awareness regarding HIV-AIDS, the overall prevalence of cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has seen a decline, health officials said. As per the data furnished by the PMC, the cases per year have witnessed a drop since 2016.

In 2016, the yearly cases reported were 1,828 which have now dropped to 1,136 this year till October.

Speaking about the cases, Dr Suryakant Deokar, Immunisation officer with the PMC health department said that there is now more awareness among the general public regarding the decease.

“Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic immune system disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). There has been more awareness about HIV and therefore more people are tested. Continuing antiretroviral therapy or ART to the patient has helped patients to live a longer time,” Dr Deokar said.

One of the most crucial aspects of stopping transmission of HIV, is that from pregnant women. Testing pregnant women is crucial in stopping the transmission to the child. In 2016, 60 pregnant women were tested positive whereas this year the number has come down to 48.

Speaking about checking mother to child transmission, Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, a city-based gynaecologist and president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune chapter said that Antenatal care (ANC) is important during pregnancy.

“ANC coverage is an indicator of access and use of health care during pregnancy. Full check up during pregnancy ensures that the mother is also tested for HIV and this can stop the transmission to the child. Institualization births is therefore important in this regard,” Dr Deshpande said.

Medical experts have noted that high risk population like transgenders, commercial sex workers and migrant population should be regularly tested for as timely treatment can ensure that the person living with HIV has longevity.