Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC says no to “unnecessary” CCTV installations
pune news

PMC says no to “unnecessary” CCTV installations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received requests from elected members proposing budgetary allocation for CCTV and electric pole installation work, however, the civic body has decided to only carry out those works in places where it is necessary
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received requests from elected members proposing budgetary allocation for CCTV and electric pole installation work, however, the civic body has decided to only carry out those works in places where it is necessary.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne presented the annual budget for the year 2021-22 on March 1st.

With elections on the corner, some elected members proposed installing CCTV cameras and electric poles in their respective wards.

PMC electric department head Srinivas Kandul said, “It is true that many members proposed CCTV and electric poles erecting works but, PMC will not give permission blindly. We would install the CCTV cameras only at those places which are suggested by local police. Even the police would need to take responsibility to monitor it. Only then the PMC administration would allow these works.”

Kandul said, “It is true that PMC has covered almost all areas by street lighting. We will not allow a new installation. Only if there is a replacement required, then it is okay. For the last few years, we are avoiding installing decorative poles.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Non-covid deaths higher in 2020 despite drop in road fatalities

Man arrested for forging RTO-related documents for money

State government passes gunthewari bill to regularise illegal structures until December 2020

Ekbote booked for provocative speech, “mini-Pakistan” comment

According to Kandul, it has become routine practice for elected members to propose decorative poles unnecessarily.

“The media and activists have criticised the move on why PMC is spending money on works supposed to be carried out by the Maharashtra State Electric Distribution Limited (MSEDCL).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP