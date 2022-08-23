PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters.

PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education (CEC) has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023.

The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “We will cover relevant aspects in this workshop and after the training, teachers will implement these practices at their schools and hold student awareness events.”

PMC school education officer Meenakshi Raut and office-bearers from various departments attended the workshop.

According to PMC, around 0.3 million students are studying in civic schools. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent. The awareness programme covering kids would help to keep city clean.