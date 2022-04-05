Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / PMC seeks 100 SRPF personnel for anti-encroachment drives
pune news

PMC seeks 100 SRPF personnel for anti-encroachment drives

The civic administration took the decision following the inability of the city police to provide security to staff during its drives
The anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be seeking help of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) for its crackdown on unauthorised structures across the city (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be seeking help of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) for its crackdown on unauthorised structures across the city. The civic administration took the decision following the inability of the city police to provide security to staff during its drives citing manpower requirement for daily bandobast duties.

The decision to take SRPF on board has been prompted by the recent mob attack on an anti-encroachment team in Dhanori where the team members were assaulted by hawkers, including citizens, taking advantage of the absence of policemen who had gone for lunch.

The PMC commissioner will be writing to SRPF authorities seeking deployment of 100 personnel for assisting the encroachment department. Currently, over two lakh square feet area of illegal constructions, mostly fabrication and cement concrete structures, have been razed.

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “We have sought additional police manpower in carrying out demolition drives.”

The encroachment department is an independent department of PMC under the control of an additional municipal commissioner (estate). There is an encroachment departmental office in fifteen ward offices which report to the main department located in PMC main building, Shivajinagar.

