PMC seeks 450 beds of Southern Command hospital for Covid treatment

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought the help of the Indian Army to provide beds for Covid patients in the newly constructed Southern Command hospital at Wanowrie, off Kondhwa road. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who hails from the city, is in talks with the Army authorities as Pune is seeing record rise in virus cases.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The city’s health infrastructure is struggling with the spike in Covid cases during the second wave. We have requested Javadekar to ask Army authorities to get beds at the new command hospital. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao will also meet the central government and Army representatives.”

The Rs380-crore newly constructed Southern Command hospital was inaugurated by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on January 8, 2021. The hospital has 1,082 beds.

The mayor said, “We have requested at least 450 beds for Covid treatment but are likely to get around 350 beds.”

With Pune being the Southern Command’s headquarters and the Army having strong health infrastructure in the city, PMC plans to seek more help to address the pandemic.