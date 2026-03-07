PMC seeks intervention by higher authorities for compensatory afforestation policy

PUNE: In its February 2026 submission to the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has informed that it has sought intervention from higher authorities to evolve a clear policy framework for compensatory afforestation. The PMC has also asked the NGT for intervention on the same. Taking note of the request, the NGT has scheduled the matter for further hearing in June 2026. PMC has informed NGT that it has sought intervention from higher authorities to evolve a clear policy framework for compensatory afforestation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The issue emerged during the February 11, 2026 hearing of a petition filed by Pune resident Krunal Gharre, who sought the tribunal’s attention regarding the status of compensatory plantation in the city. Gharre had earlier tried to obtain information from the civic body through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. However, the PMC initially cited non-availability of consolidated data and later advised him during the first appeal to obtain details from individual ward offices.

Taking cognisance of the concerns, the NGT in December 2025 directed the PMC to submit a comprehensive report on all tree-cutting permissions granted and compensatory plantations carried out in Pune since 2022.

In the second week of February 2026, the PMC submitted its report through Ashok Ghorpade, member-secretary of the Tree Authority. As per the report, the civic body granted 1,874 permissions for tree-cutting and transplantation between 2021 and 2025 which included permissions to cut 16,601 trees and transplant 16,533 trees across the city.

Against these permissions, compensatory afforestation of 355,126 trees was expected. However, records submitted to the NGT in the recent report show that only 40,507 trees have been planted thus far at different locations by applicants. The report further stated that the PMC collects a security deposit of ₹10,000 per tree from applicants to ensure protection and survival of compensatory plantations. A total amount of ₹18.16 crore has been deposited with the civic body by various applicants, which has not yet been refunded.

In its submission, the PMC also highlighted policy-level difficulties in implementing the provisions related to compensatory plantation. As per Section 8(5)(a) of the relevant rules, if an applicant is unable to undertake compensatory plantation, he/she must deposit an amount equivalent to the valuation of the tree/s being felled. However, the state government has not yet issued the required valuation notification.

The civic body informed the NGT that it has written to the environment and climate change department of the Government of Maharashtra seeking guidance on the matter. Taking note of the submission, the NGT observed that intervention from higher authorities may be required to evolve a clear policy on compensatory afforestation, and listed the matter for further hearing in June 2026.