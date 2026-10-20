PMC sets deadlines for Baner-Ganeshkhind road works ahead of Pune Grand Tour 2027

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed Tata Projects to complete median improvements along a 4.5-km stretch of the Pune Grand Tour 2027 route by November 30, and all remaining works and corrections on Baner and Ganeshkhind roads by December 31, 2026. Officials said the civic body and Tata Projects had also been directed to clear construction debris, excess material and obstructions from footpaths between Sancheti Hospital and Balewadi. (FILE)

At a review meeting on Monday, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi and PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary expressed displeasure over poor workmanship, improper alignment and levels of road medians, incomplete finishing and inadequate supervision along Metro Line 3 between District Court and Balewadi.

The PMC will form a joint task force comprising its road department, PMRDA, Tata Projects and traffic police to monitor progress. The panel will submit weekly reports to senior officials.

Officials said the civic body and Tata Projects had also been directed to clear construction debris, excess material and obstructions from footpaths between Sancheti Hospital and Balewadi. Unnecessary material, safety barricades and signboards at completed sites must be removed within a week.

The review also covered improvements to five major junctions and U-turns, footpaths, pedestrian facilities, cycle tracks and lighting along the metro corridor.

Somnath Bankar, head of the PMC road department, said, “Officials have been directed to develop a continuous, safe 75-km cycle-track network and enforce SOPs for utility trench refilling and manhole levelling to prevent premature road damage. The aim is to ensure the road upgrades benefit residents beyond the international cycling event,” he said.