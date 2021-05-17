PMC sets up flood control cell to monitor water level in dams

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up a 24x7 flood control cell to monitor the Khadakwasla, Mulshi and Katraj lake water levels.

On Monday, PMC took the decision to provide adequate manpower to operate the flood control cell 24x7, from June 1 till December 31, 2021.

The cell will help alert the respective officers to plan rescue and rehabilitation operations where needed.

Against the background of the Ambil odha flood situation in the past, the cell will also monitor the Katraj lakes (upper and lower). When the upper Katraj lake is overflowing, excess water flows into the lower lake located at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park. From there it flows into the Ambil odha (stream), before it meets the Mutha river.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal issued the order to set up the cell.

Staff will be deputed from different departments, including property tax, health, vehicle, road, construction, water supply, solid waste management, building permission, gardens, and the public relations department.

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management cell, said, “After the Ambil odha flood incident, we have decided to include Katraj lakes to monitor water levels and rainfall.”

Pune was hit twice by floods in 2019. First, in early August, and then, in September, heavy rain (87.3 mm) caused the Ambil odha and other smaller canals to overflow. At least 17 people were killed. The water flooded residential areas of Katraj-Kondhwa road, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, and Sinhagad road. It caused mass destruction of properties.