Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC staff attacked during demolition drive in Hadapsar; 150 booked
pune news

PMC staff attacked during demolition drive in Hadapsar; 150 booked

It is a slum area located on the banks of a canal. The place had been razed earlier as well during demolition drive, but they settled in again. The officials had gone to the slum to raze it and they did, but the people attacked them, says sub-inspector Sagar Poman of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case
The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman who works as an assistant engineer with the PMC.

“It is a slum area located on the banks of a canal. The place had been razed earlier as well, but they settled in again. The officials had gone to the slum to raze it and they did, but the people attacked them,” said sub-inspector Sagar Poman of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

The PMC team consisted of the an engineer, staff, and guards protecting the team. The settlement was dangerously close to the flow of the water and on its banks, according to the police.

The people pushed the officials around and threatened to “finish them” and break their limbs if they went ahead with the demolition, according to the complaint.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 353, 186, 143, 506, 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at HAdapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP