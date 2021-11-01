PMC staff attacked during demolition drive in Hadapsar; 150 booked

PUNE The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman who works as an assistant engineer with the PMC.

“It is a slum area located on the banks of a canal. The place had been razed earlier as well, but they settled in again. The officials had gone to the slum to raze it and they did, but the people attacked them,” said sub-inspector Sagar Poman of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

The PMC team consisted of the an engineer, staff, and guards protecting the team. The settlement was dangerously close to the flow of the water and on its banks, according to the police.

The people pushed the officials around and threatened to “finish them” and break their limbs if they went ahead with the demolition, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 353, 186, 143, 506, 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at HAdapsar police station.