PMC standing committee clears proposal to hire e-vehicles; but no drivers

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, cleared the proposal to hire 38 electric cars for eight years from a private contractor.

As per the proposal, PMC will pay Rs23.28 crore to the contractor for the cars for a period of eight years.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We have given the nod to procure the cars from a private contractor, but we decided to cancel the drivers and PMC will use its own drivers.”

The cost of th drivers was Rs28,000 percar per month, said Rasane.

Though the ruling BJP voted in favor of it, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena opposed the proposal.

Rasane said, “Recently, environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that from April 2022, all the government officers would need to purchase or hire only electric vehicles in Maharashtra. These vehicles will be used by office bearers and the administration.”

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar moved this proposal as an “emergency”, without floating of tenders or inviting expressions of interest.

Energy Efficiency Private Limited company will provide the vehicles to the PMC. After completion of eight years, the company will allow PMC to purchase the vehicles at five per cent of the cost.

PMC also adopted a policy to purchase electric buses for public transport.