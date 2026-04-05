PMC standing committee forms revenue panel to boost income

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale on Friday approved the formation of a revenue committee aimed at improving the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) income. Bhimale said the move was prompted by the persistent gap between projected and actual revenue. (HT)

Bhimale said the move was prompted by the persistent gap between projected and actual revenue.

“For the past several years, the standing committee chairman has been presenting the budget, but there is a significant gap between the estimated income and actual collections. We need to bridge this gap, and the revenue committee has been formed with that objective,” he said.

The committee will include the standing committee chairman and senior civic officials, including the additional municipal commissioner. “The panel will review revenue every week,” Bhimale added.

The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between elected representatives and the civic administration over parallel revenue oversight mechanisms.

At present, another revenue committee headed by the municipal commissioner reviews tenders floated by the PMC. Elected members have objected to this, questioning the need for a separate panel when a statutory standing committee already exists.

Following the objections, the municipal commissioner had earlier agreed to review the issue and appointed a panel headed by additional commissioner Prithviraj BP. However, with his transfer, a final decision on the matter is now pending with the commissioner.