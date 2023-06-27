PMC submits 357 cr plan to Central govt for flood management project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted a ₹357 crore proposal to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) this week to get funding under the Union government’s Urban Flood Management Project.

According to the 15th Finance Commission for 2021-26, Pune was one of seven cities shortlisted for urban flood risk management to counteract the negative effects of climate change and excessive rainfall.

The NDMA granted a ₹50 crore annual allocation for the city through the fiscal year 2025-26.

The civic body submitted a detailed report for implementation by the road department, drainage department, and river improvement department in accordance with the project agreements.

In response to the development, Ganesh Sonune, head of the PMC’s Disaster Management Department, stated, “Although the central government had approved the funds, they asked the PMC to submit a detailed plan for addressing a floodlike situation in the city. We have developed a strategy outlining how the PMC intends to spend the allocated funds to fix rain-related emergencies.”

Sonune further added that the civic body has identified 137 spots across the city where flood problems are prevalent.

“PMC is primarily proposing to install stormwater lines and a box drainage system along the road where waterlogging is a chronic issue. PMC is also expected to restore an old drainage system with these funds.”