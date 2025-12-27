Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
PMC suspends junior engineer for failing to report for election duty

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 07:40 am IST

Junior engineer from Kondhwa-Yewalewadi regional ward office, Asmita Gadiwadar, was suspended as she refused to join the election duty for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Election duty staff leaving to join their duties at designated places (UNI)
Prashant Thombare, deputy commissioner and election officer, issued the order on Friday. “Election duty is mandatory, and it is a national duty. The junior engineer from the Kondhwa-Yewalewadi regional ward office, Gadiwadar, did not join the election duty, so she was suspended. Even in the future, if any employee or officer denies or avoids election duty, the same action would be initiated against them.”

Employees from all fifteen regional ward offices have been assigned election duty.

