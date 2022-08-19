PMC to appoint additional staff for merged villages
Following the merger of 34 villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked its departments to submit their manpower recruitment demand as it plans to appoint more staff to cover the extended areas.
Sachin Itape, head, PMC general administration department, said, “Earlier, these villages were managed by grampanchayats. With PMC taking over these areas, we need more staff to provide residents with civic facilities. Departments have been asked to forward staff requirement count so that recruitment process can be started.”
A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Grampanchayats lacked technical manpower. Now, the civic body needs to manage water supply, drainage, water treatment, electricity, garbage processing and other works in these areas. PMC will appoint technical and non-technical staff to cover the new areas. Staff will be recruited as per areas and population. All departments have been instructed to give their requirement by weekend.”
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
