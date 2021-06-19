Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint traffic planner to execute projects in the city
pune news

PMC to appoint traffic planner to execute projects in the city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint a traffic planner for the city which will help in planning for various traffic related projects and constructing road infrastructure
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:08 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint a traffic planner for the city which will help in planning for various traffic related projects and constructing road infrastructure.

The PMC will appoint a person on a contract basis and pay Rs1.5 lakh per month. The PMC is expecting that the traffic planner would need at least 10 years’ experience, and need to have experience of BRTS system and road infrastructure.

PMC planning department Srinivas Bonala said, “Traffic planner’s appointment is will be done by the road department. We have a traffic department which is with me but there are many vacancies and the city is developing rapidly. Many new projects are either in the pipeline or coming up. For this it would be helpful to have a technical person.”

Road department official said on anonymity, “As per the Central government’s instructions, the PMC is appointing a traffic planner for the city. It was normal to appoint the traffic planner. It is mainly for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) proposal.”

Road department officials said, “Earlier, the PMC floated the same advertisement for appointing the traffic planner and received a good response. There are many traffic related projects going on in the city like Metro, BRTS, and HCMTR. Many roads are getting developed. There is a need for more traffic related engineers as it will help the PMC to develop infrastructure accordingly. “

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP