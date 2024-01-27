 PMC to auction properties of tax defaulters on Feb 5 and Feb 14 - Hindustan Times
PMC to auction properties of tax defaulters on Feb 5 and Feb 14

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters to recover dues, with a total of 200 properties to be auctioned.

PUNE In the first phase, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters on February 5 and February 14, said officials.

According to property tax department officials, it is the first time; that PMC is carrying out an auction of 200 properties. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
To participate in the auction, citizens should have digital signature handy, said officials.

Ajit Deshmukh , head, property tax department, said, “The first auction would be held on February 5 and the last date to submit the application for the same is January 31. The second auction will be held on February 14 and the last date for submitting application is February 8.”

Last year, PMC auctioned nine residential properties and recovered around 8 crore.

Initially, PMC shortlisted those 32 properties for auction which have maximum recovery pending. In this list of 32 properties, 23 are commercial while the rest include open plots and flats.

Deshmukh said, “We have decided to auction 200 properties to recover the dues. We have already initiated a process of 32 properties in the first phase. We are expecting around 100 crore from 200 properties. Most of the properties are commercial units.”

