PMC to build cancer treatment facility with help of private players

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:09 PM IST
PUNE: The standing committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday gave nod to erect a cancer treatment facility with the help of private players in the city.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “PMC would contribute Rs14 crore in this project and private players would raise Rs21 crore through corporate social responsibility. Even the facility would be operated by a private player on the rates equal to central government health scheme (CGHS) facility.”

Rasne said, “Cancer patients are increasing in the city and there are very few facilities. Only a few private hospitals have treatment facilities which cannot be afforded by common people. Hence, PMC with the help of private players has decided to build a cancer treatment facility.”

