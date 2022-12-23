PMC to build hydropower plant near Bund Garden

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited bids to instal and operate the Bund Garden hydropower project after the consultant submitted an affirmative report indicating that power generation on the Mula-Mutha river is feasible.

The civic body recently hired a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the establishment of a hydropower project near Bund Garden. Now that the DPR is complete and technically feasible, the PMC has invited bidders.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar envisions the pilot project as a way to reduce energy costs. According to experts, the installation costs will be recouped within six to seven years of the project’s completion.

“We have identified the site to generate hydropower after primary studies showed the location is feasible,” said Shrinivas Kandul, head of PMC’s electric department.

“Previously, PMC generated power at the Naidu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) before it became inoperable. Every year, we hope to generate 300 kW of energy at the Bund Garden site,” he said.

“We discussed the hydropower option while building the Bund Garden bridge,” a senior PMC officer said on the condition of anonymity.

“The bridge project includes plans to instal hydropower pumps,” he informed.

Following the success of the pilot plan, the civic administration intends to set up similar projects at various locations, primarily at STPs and water treatment plants.