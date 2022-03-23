Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to buy 200 e-buses from Centre's funds

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be purchasing 200 mini e-buses from funds allocated by the central government under its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiative
(HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be purchasing 200 mini e-buses from funds allocated by the central government under its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiative.

“PMC will be allocated NCAP annual grants for the next five years. In the first phase, grants will be coming for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 shortly. We plan to purchase 200 mini e-buses and add to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) fleet. These eco-friendly buses will ply on narrow lanes. One bus will cost around 1.20 crore,” said Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, at his first interaction with the media on Tuesday after taking charge as administrator.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be also buying 100 buses.

Funds under the current PMC budget will be allocated for development of 32 merged villages.

“Budget funds will be used for construction of roads, providing water pipelines, streetlight and drainage facility at these villages,” said Kumar.

Civic chief has appealed to people to complete second dose of vaccination.

“Over 0.15 million people, who are yet to take second dose of vaccination, should take the jab on priority. PMC has continued to run awareness programme and regular follow-up calls have been made to second dose beneficiaries,” he said.

Kumar said that over 2,500 youngsters (12-15 age category) and 40,000 beneficiaries (15-18 age category) have taken vaccine.

“We have not planned any special vaccination drive for students in colleges and school nor any private hospital has approached us for this campaign,” said Kumar.

