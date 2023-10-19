PMC to charge MSEDCL regular excavation, electrical cable laying rates

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department has been charging the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) ₹2,350 per running metre as charges for excavation plus laying down electrical cables vis-à-vis the ₹6,096 per running metre it charges other government agencies, the civic body has now decided to charge the MSEDCL ₹6,096 per running metre like other government agencies. The road department of the PMC has even tabled a proposal in the standing committee for approval of the new rates for excavation and laying of electrical cables. However, the MSEDCL is now urging the PMC to waive off the excavation charges, saying that it is providing a public service to consumers.

We will meet the PMC commissioner and request them to maintain the same excavation rates or not charge excavation rates as per the Nagpur Municipal Corporation as the MSEDCL is a public service provider. If they refuse, we don’t have any choice but to pay but the burden will be put on consumers, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year before and after the monsoon, the PMC gives permission to different companies for laying of underground cables. The companies include private, semi-government and government establishments such as MSEDCL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Tata Communication, Tata Telecom, VI, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Reliance and so on. The road department of the PMC typically charges private companies ₹12,192 per running metre, and government agencies ₹6,096 per running metre. However, it has been charging the MSEDCL one of the lowest rates for the last many years upon the MSEDCL’s request.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We have tabled a proposal to increase the MSEDCL excavation charges from ₹2,350 to ₹6,096 per running metre. We are facing losses due to less excavation charges. We charge ₹6,096 from government agencies. Electricity traffic charges have also increased and PMC will have to spend more on reinstatement of roads after excavation of roads.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior official of the PMC road department revealed that builders are now collaborating with local employees of the MSEDCL to leverage the significant difference in excavation costs offered to the public utility.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “In a recent review meeting with deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, the PMC objected to the concessional excavation rates offered to the MSEDCL and demanded that the MSEDCL too be charged regular government agency excavation rates. We will meet the PMC commissioner and request them to maintain the same excavation rates or not charge excavation rates as per the Nagpur Municipal Corporation as the MSEDCL is a public service provider. If they refuse, we don’t have any choice but to pay but the burden will be put on consumers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Developers or builders are providing electricity facilities to consumers. Hence, it is not objectionable to provide concessional excavation rates to developers or builders,” Pawar said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON