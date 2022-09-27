PMC to clean nullahs in merged villages

After visits to various sites that were inundated due to heavy rain last month pointed towards garbage dumped in the nullahs in the merged villages under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – the civic body has now decided to clean these nullahs on a priority basis. While regional ward offices have put their respective proposals before the municipal commissioner for him to sanction funds for the purpose.

In a flash flood last month, there was waterlogging at many places in the city. Following criticism, the municipal commissioner instructed all three additional municipal commissioners to visit the concerned spots and find out the reasons behind the flooding. Accordingly, additional commissioners Ravindra Binwade, Kunal Khemnar and Vilas Kanade carried out the site visits and submitted the report to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

After receiving the report, the PMC held a meeting with all ward officers and found that the maximum waterlogging had taken place in the merged villages. A senior civic official on condition of anonymity said that while the PMC had cleaned the nullahs before the monsoon, a majority of the residents of these merged villages ended up dumping garbage in these nullahs in the absence of a proper garbage collection system. Given this backdrop, the ward offices put their proposals before the municipal commissioner and asked for permission to clean the nullahs at Mangdewadi, Katraj, Ambegaon, Yeolewadi and other areas. The civic chief is expected to grant permission to these proposals in the standing committee meeting.

