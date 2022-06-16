Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to conduct repair & maintenance of 59 bridges

PUNE With the onset of the monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct the repair and maintenance of 59 bridges in the city
Bridges on Mutha river at Deccan. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The civic body has planned railing, extension and other maintenance works.

The PMC on Wednesday floated tenders for installation of railings and other safety equipment on these bridges, The civic body plans to spend 1 crore for ensuring safety of bridges during monsoon.

Deputy engineer from PMC’s traffic department Sandeep Patil said, “We have planned normal repair works like installing safety grills, extension of bridges at its entry and exit points and basic works on various bridges.”

“Pune city has 59 bridges, either on river or flyovers. PMC does the basic repair works on these bridges in the gap of few years. This year we planned to carry some basic works to enhance the safety of travellers on these bridges,” he added.

