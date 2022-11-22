PMC to construct two more animal crematoriums

As the number of pet- and stray- animals has increased, putting an additional burden on the city’s first and only animal crematorium, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start two more incinerator facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With no such facility available earlier, citizens were forced to bury their pets outside the city limits. Whereas stray animals were ending up in garbage bins after their demise. It was in response to the citizens’ demands that the PMC set up the existing animal cremation facility near Naidu hospital in 2018. Within no time, citizens started cremating both pets and strays here.

Shrinivas Kandul, head PMC electric department and crematoriums, said, “The animal crematorium got a good response, putting pressure on the existing facility. Taking that into consideration, we were looking for a place to erect more such facilities. We’ve identified two places; one at Katraj zoo, and the other at Bavdhan.”

“The PMC received funding from the state government under the district plan for the construction of these two new animal crematoriums. The PMC is providing the land while the state government is funding the crematoriums. While the crematorium at Katraj zoo is being planned only for zoo animals, we will provide separate access to the facility for all other animals but we are yet to take a final call on it. Whereas the Bavdhan facility will be open for all animals,” Kandul said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, animals from across the city and even outside city limits are being cremated at the Naidu crematorium. Once the two new facilities are operational, citizens will be able to cremate animals nearer their homes as the process will get decentralised.

The two new crematoriums will be available to both big and small animals, and there is a provision that any animal will be able to be cremated at these facilities. The crematorium cost is around ₹60 to R ₹65 lakh but including the other infrastructure such as the wall compound and lifts etc., the cost will reach an estimated ₹1 crore per crematorium. The tenders for the same have already been floated. Once the agency is finalised, the PMC will start work on the ground, Kandul said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation, too, gave its nod to erecting an animal crematorium in the area.