PMC to continue running biogas plants

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes.

HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.

PMC additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar and solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “Of the 25 plants, 13 are operational and will not be shut down. Of the remaining 12 plants, PMC will change the technology of eight plants and use four plants for other purposes.”

Khemnar said, “PMC would continue its policy to decentralise solid waste processing in the city. The spots allocated for solid waste management across the city will not be used for any other purpose.”