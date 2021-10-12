PMC to execute riverfront devp project; Sangam bridge to Yerawada first

PUNE Finally, after five years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to execute its riverfront development project. Sangam bridge to Yerawada will be the stretch developed in the first phase.

The total project cost is Rs2,619 crore.

The same consultant that worked on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad will now advise the PMC.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said,”Like Gujarat’s Sabarmati development project, the Mula-Mutha riverfront, a total of 44km, will be developed.”

This project wil require 768 hectares. Along the river there will be gardens, jogging tracks, and recreational areas. The state government has already cleared this project. Even environment clearance has been received.

As PMC is executing this project, it will either get developed on a PPP (public private partnership) basis or by opting for finance.

What is Pune River Development Project?

Build Embankments for flood protection: The project proposes to protect low-lying areas along the river from flooding by building a variety of well-modulated embankments along the banks of Pune’s rivers

Reduce impact of man-made obstructions on flow of water: The project’s first concern is to address the threat of flooding in city. The project first proposes to reduce the impact of indiscriminately built obstructions such as bridges, causeways, weirs, check dams on flow of water in Pune’s rivers by removing, streamlining, remodeling, or rebuilding them.

Create public realm along the river: Having such a continuous public realm will ensure that unlike today, people will be able to move along the length of the river.

Curb outflow of drainage and sewage: The project proposes to curb sewage flowing directly into the rivers by laying an interceptor sewer which will curb and divert the sewage to the nearest existing and proposed STPs along the river bank.

Enhance connectivity: The project thus proposes to strengthen the existing street network by introducing bridges and access roads that will further enhance the connectivity to the river. Pedestrian and cycling routes will also be planned along the promenades of the riverfront.

Integrate the river in the life of the city: Another objective is to create a network of gardens, open spaces, public promenades that will preserve the natural environment and turn the rivers into an important asset for the city.