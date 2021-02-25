PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation after the last year’s plan did not take off due to the Covid-19 situation. According to PMC, only on agency had shown interest in the previous tender and it did not have the mandatory certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for cat sterilisation.

The civic body estimates the cat sterilisation plan will cost around ₹1.50 crore.

PMC had floated the tender in September 2019 as per the state government’s directives to all local bodies to curb population of cats with the help of sterilisation. The time period to submit the tender was extended following poor response. Later, the civic body received response from an agency, Getmoksha Environmental Foundation, but it did have the AWBI certificate for cat sterilization. PMC gave the agency six months, as per the tender conditions followed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to get certificate from the animal welfare body. However, the process was halted because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Prakash Wagh, assistant medical officer (veterinary), PMC health department said, “Last year, we got response from one agency. We had floated tender for cat sterilisation for the first time.”

Civic officials said that sterilisation of cats is carried out in a similar manner like dogs, but cages are used instead of pounds. “Permission from cat owners or caretakers are sought before carrying out sterilisation as cats are mostly seen in housing societies, homes and bungalows,” a civic official said.

The Maharashtra government’s May 9, 2019 order reads: “Generally, a cat gives birth to four to five kittens every three months, thereby increasing their population immensely. There are many incidents of kittens dying on roads, gutters and drainage pipes. Hence, it’s imperative that cats are sterilised to curb their population and by extension, put an end to cruelty on them”.

PMC issues show cause to dog sterilisation agency

The Pune civic body has issued a show cause notice to Universal Animal Welfare Society of Beed to end its contract with PMC. The civic administration took the step after BMC stopped the agency from working under its jurisdiction. The decision was taken based on allegations and complaints of one of the animal activists over ill-treatment and death of animals.

Universal Animal Welfare Society of Beed, Blue Cross Society of India, Animal Welfare Association of Navi Mumbai and Society for the Provision of Cruelty of Animals of Latur have been given contract to carry out sterilisation within PMC limits.

Dr Wagh said, “We have issued a show cause notice to Universal Animal Welfare Society of Beed, but the agency has already stopped their sterilisation work in PMC.”