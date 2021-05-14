PMC to float global tender next week for Covid vaccine

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float a global tender next week to procure Covid vaccines for Pune similar to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After BMC floated a global tender for vaccines, politics over vaccine procurement began in the city. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of the house in PMC Ganesh Bidkar made allegations that the state government was not allowing the PMC to float a global tender.

PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar clarified that there was no need for the state government’s permission. Despite the clarification, Bidkar wrote a letter to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow the global tender.

Pawar clarified in a press conference that there was no need for the PMC to seek the state government’s permission to float a global tender.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We have started the process of floating a global tender. The administration is studying the tender documents of BMC. After finalizing the term and condition of global tender, we will float the tender. It will take almost a week. We will try to float the tender next week. In the first phase, we need at least 25 lakh doses.”

He further said, “We sent a letter to the city-based Serum Institute to directly purchase vaccines from them. I sent a letter to Serum through e-mail and also spoke to senior officials of the institute. However, they haven’t given any confirmation till date. The city needs vaccines either from the global market or from Serum Institute, what is first, we are ready to procure it.”

Aba Bagul, Congress leader in PMC said, “The citizens want vaccines. PMC should have to purchase vaccines from companies or float a global tender. I appealed to all party leaders that don’t politicise vaccination drives. There are lots of issues to take political advantage but spare the vaccine issue and save lives. It is public money and used for their welfare.”

Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city president said, “BJP is politicising the vaccine issue. At present, people need vaccines and not politics. When the state and PMC commissioner is saying there is no need to take permission from the state or central government, BJP has highlighted the issue. Now, it has been cleared that no permission is required for the global tender process.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float a global tender next week to procure Covid vaccines for Pune similar to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After BMC floated a global tender for vaccines, politics over vaccine procurement began in the city. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of the house in PMC Ganesh Bidkar made allegations that the state government was not allowing the PMC to float a global tender. PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar clarified that there was no need for the state government’s permission. Despite the clarification, Bidkar wrote a letter to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow the global tender. Pawar clarified in a press conference that there was no need for the PMC to seek the state government’s permission to float a global tender. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We have started the process of floating a global tender. The administration is studying the tender documents of BMC. After finalizing the term and condition of global tender, we will float the tender. It will take almost a week. We will try to float the tender next week. In the first phase, we need at least 25 lakh doses.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION No delivery of vehicles on auspicious Akshaytritiya, customers, dealers unhappy JICA tender process affected due to lockdown, date extended College students seek fee reduction due to pandemic situation Fighting Covid: Supportive friends stand through thick and thin He further said, “We sent a letter to the city-based Serum Institute to directly purchase vaccines from them. I sent a letter to Serum through e-mail and also spoke to senior officials of the institute. However, they haven’t given any confirmation till date. The city needs vaccines either from the global market or from Serum Institute, what is first, we are ready to procure it.” Aba Bagul, Congress leader in PMC said, “The citizens want vaccines. PMC should have to purchase vaccines from companies or float a global tender. I appealed to all party leaders that don’t politicise vaccination drives. There are lots of issues to take political advantage but spare the vaccine issue and save lives. It is public money and used for their welfare.” Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city president said, “BJP is politicising the vaccine issue. At present, people need vaccines and not politics. When the state and PMC commissioner is saying there is no need to take permission from the state or central government, BJP has highlighted the issue. Now, it has been cleared that no permission is required for the global tender process.”