PMC to get defence land on rent for alternate road to Pune airport

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has given an in-principle nod to pay rent for defence land for laying the additional approach road to Pune airport at Lohegaon.

Kumar said, “I will approve the proposal to pay annual rent of Rs35 lakh for defence land when it will be placed before the PMC standing committee this week. Post nod and administrative procedures, road works would soon start.”

“The alternate route from Vimannagar will be beneficial for flyers coming to the new terminal building as they will not have to use Symbiosis College road,” he said.

“PMC is in talks with the defence department and will be laying the road soon,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

PMC requires 2,350 sq m defence land to complete the alternate road connecting Pune airport with Vimannagar which is partially complete except for an half-acre land that will be handed over by the defence department, said road department officials.

Kumar said, “Instead of purchasing the land, PMC plans to pay rent for the plot to speed up the alternate road project.”