PMC to handover land for Hinjewadi to Shivajingar Metro corridor

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared the handing over of various plots of land in its possession for the Hinjewadi to Shivajingar Metro corridor, as well as for a multi-level flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will construct the metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, the third metro line in Pune.

The PMC general body, on Wednesday, cleared the PMRDA proposal requesting for the plots of land for metro stations.

A plan to construct underpasses on Ganeshkhind road was also cleared by the GB.

The Congress party and the Shiv Sena have demanded that the PMC calculate the cost of the lands before handing them over to PMRDA and Maha-Metro. “PMC should consider the cost of the land as its share in the metro project,” a corporator said, on condition of anonymity.

All political parties have objected to a PMC proposal that allows certain cases where property tax is disputed, to be mediated upon by the Lok Adalat.

‘Why give property tax defaulters any concession?’

The standing committee of the PMC had allowed 500 such cases to move before the Lok Adalat, also offering defaulters a concession for in the penalties due.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “PMC is giving the wrong message to the citizens who are paying property tax regularly on time. Ideally, PMC should give concessions to honest tax payers, but in the name of revenue increase, PMC is giving concessions to defaulters.”

The Shiv Sena also made the same demand and said that the administration should consult with elected members before allowing such proposals.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol instructed the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to check the legality of all issues involved with property tax defaulters.