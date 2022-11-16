PMC to have four-member wards for civic polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar has claimed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the preparation for re-framing a four-member ward structure as indicated by the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keskar had earlier challenged the three-member panel system in the court which was framed by the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. The Supreme Court had asked him to go in High Court.

“As apex court did not make any comment about state government’s new amendment for a four-member ward, it is in existence now. As per the amendment, administration has prepared the ward structures as per four members.”

A senior official from the civic body requesting anonymity said, “There will be 166 members in PMC with a total of 42 wards. The 40 wards will be of four members each and two wards are of three members.”

There are chances that each ward would have around 85,000 voters in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}