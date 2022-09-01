PMC to hire 1,640 security guards

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will recruit 1,650 security personnel on a contract basis. The civic body’s security department has floated tenders for the same, said officials.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the security department of PMC, said, “They (security personnel) will be appointed at regional ward offices, civic hospitals and clinics, gardens, water treatment plants and various other projects of the civic body.”

A PMC official requesting anonymity said that instead of appointing our own staff, hiring workers on a contract basis is more beneficial and lessens the burden on the civic body. For the last couple of years, the civic body has adopted this policy which also saves costs.

“PMC owns more than 200 public gardens, 50 clinics and hospitals and many other establishments. To maintain these areas and guard the properties, PMC is hiring guards,” said the official.

“The civic body will ensure that the contractor will provide all the basic facilities to the contractual staff,” he said.