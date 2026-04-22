PMC to include Hyderabad model elements in overhead cable policy

Acting on directions from the standing committee, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process of framing a policy for overhead cables, focusing specifically on safety and regulation.

Addl municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate (L) chaired a meeting on Tuesday and instructed officials to prepare a SOP for installing and managing overhead cables across the city. (HT PHOTO)

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Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate chaired a meeting on Tuesday and instructed officials to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for installing and managing overhead cables across the city.

“We discussed various aspects of overhead cabling and decided to study and adopt elements of the Hyderabad model, including fixing a standard height for such cables,” Diwate said.

As part of the plan, the civic body will conduct a citywide survey of existing overhead cables. Officials said the exercise will also identify stretches where cables may need to be routed underground, particularly at road crossings, to reduce risks and improve infrastructure management.

The PMC will also compile data on agencies involved in laying cables and introduce a system of permissions to regulate the process. Only authorised entities will be allowed to undertake such work.

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{{^usCountry}} If required, the civic body may install poles for cable infrastructure and charge for their use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If required, the civic body may install poles for cable infrastructure and charge for their use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said a detailed SOP is being prepared and will be submitted to the municipal commissioner for approval. The administration emphasised that ensuring public safety will be the primary consideration while framing the policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a detailed SOP is being prepared and will be submitted to the municipal commissioner for approval. The administration emphasised that ensuring public safety will be the primary consideration while framing the policy. {{/usCountry}}

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