PMC to inspect hill quarrying, suspend illegal works across city

Pune: Amid growing complaints of hill quarrying across Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been instructed to launch a joint investigation into all such activities, and immediately stop any work found to be in violation of rules pending inquiry. Pune Municipal Corporation has been instructed to launch investigation into complaints of hill quarrying and immediately stop any work found to be in violation of rules pending inquiry. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The directive was issued by standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale during the committee’s weekly meeting on Thursday following complaints of extensive hill excavation near Gangadham chowk and Solitaire business hub in Bibwewadi and parts of Bavdhan, Market Yard and Katraj. Bhimale also asked the civic administration to carry out a GIS-based mapping of all hills in the city, and formulate a dedicated conservation and development plan to protect hill slopes and biodiversity park (BDP) areas.

Bhimale directed the administration to constitute a joint team comprising officials from the PMC and district administration; geologists; and environmental experts to conduct on-site inspections. The team has also been instructed to scientifically assess the impact of excavation on natural drainage, slope stability and the environment before submitting its report.

During the meeting, Bhimale sought details on whether or not these mining projects had obtained mandatory approvals from the environment, revenue, town planning and municipal authorities. He questioned whether studies had been conducted on natural water flow and the risk of landslides, and whether the administration had carried out a city-wide survey of similar works on hill slopes.

“The civic body cannot restrict its role to acting only against illegal buildings. Protecting Pune’s hills, hilltops and green cover is equally important. Merely because an area is designated as a residential zone in the development plan does not give anyone the right to flatten a hill. No development can be more important than the city’s environment,” Bhimale said.

He said that complaints had been received about extensive quarrying being carried out with permissions issued by the district administration. “There are allegations that even the prescribed 1:5 slope norm is being ignored in some places. We have submitted the relevant documents to the municipal commissioner and demanded a thorough inquiry and action against those responsible,” he said.

Bhimale said he would write to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a clear state policy to prevent excavation or construction on existing hills merely because they fall within residential zones.

Residents had recently raised concerns that extensive excavation near Gangadham chowk in Bibwewadi is altering the natural hill profile. They had raised concerns over disruption of ecological balance and natural rainwater flow, and increased risk of landslides due to large-scale excavation. Local residents too had demanded that the district administration investigate the matter and immediately stop the ongoing work.