Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle
pune news

PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle

PMC will install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers
PMC will install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 09:04 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation will install “garbage collection ATMs” in the city, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “If citizens hand over empty plastic bottles, they will get Re1. If they hand over a glass bottle, they will get Rs3.”

Rasne said that one of the start-up companies has submitted a proposal for the installation of the devices.

A total of 40 such ATMs will be installed in the city in phases. Already such ATMs are operational in Delhi and Varanasi.

All the transactions are online with citizens getting money in their bank accounts for which they will need to register their mobile numbers.

Citizens will be informed about how to use it via a display on the devices.

PMC will provide the land for these ATMs in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC to execute riverfront devp project; Sangam bridge to Yerawada first

PMPML to introduce e-cabs in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

PMC standing committee clears proposal to hire e-vehicles; but no drivers

Pune district reports 497 new Covid cases, 6 deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP