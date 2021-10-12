PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation will install “garbage collection ATMs” in the city, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “If citizens hand over empty plastic bottles, they will get Re1. If they hand over a glass bottle, they will get Rs3.”

Rasne said that one of the start-up companies has submitted a proposal for the installation of the devices.

A total of 40 such ATMs will be installed in the city in phases. Already such ATMs are operational in Delhi and Varanasi.

All the transactions are online with citizens getting money in their bank accounts for which they will need to register their mobile numbers.

Citizens will be informed about how to use it via a display on the devices.

PMC will provide the land for these ATMs in public places.